Movado Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Movado Group has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

