Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 152.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mplx by 486.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

