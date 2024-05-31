Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Nano has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $169.43 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,353.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00675250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00123287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00043982 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00218585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00091014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

