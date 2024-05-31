Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.20 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $166.42 million and $3.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,542.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.00679249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00122753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00211567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00091283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

