National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.48

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 61192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

National Research Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $670.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.45.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in National Research by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in National Research by 114.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

