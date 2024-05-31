Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0491 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,653.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00087272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00030554 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012346 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.41 or 0.72308914 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

