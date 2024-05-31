NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.800-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.63.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $117.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

