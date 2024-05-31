NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.000 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $118.20. 748,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.15. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

