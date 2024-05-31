Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 40,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

