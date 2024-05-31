New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.94. 1,403,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,673. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.15.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

