Newmont Co. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

