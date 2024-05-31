NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.02. 375,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,210,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

NextDecade Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,764,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,173 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

