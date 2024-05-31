NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.27. NIO shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 9,410,233 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.