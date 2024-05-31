NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ NLSP opened at $0.16 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Generic Drug Makers With Growing Runways
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.