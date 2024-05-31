NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ NLSP opened at $0.16 on Friday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.