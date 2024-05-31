Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,190. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

