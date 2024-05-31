Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. Nordstrom also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

JWN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,933. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

