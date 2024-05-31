NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.2 %
NLOK stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
