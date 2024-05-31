Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the April 30th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 543.6 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 5.4 %

NWARF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.87.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

