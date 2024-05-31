Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the April 30th total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 543.6 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Up 5.4 %
NWARF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,159. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.87.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
