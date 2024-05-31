Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NVS stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,576. The firm has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

