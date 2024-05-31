NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.13 and last traded at $82.29. Approximately 332,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,610,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 106.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 116.5% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 188,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 101,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

