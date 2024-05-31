NWK Group Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $762.98. 1,066,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $765.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.67.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

