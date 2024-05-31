NWK Group Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 3.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $9.09 on Friday, reaching $311.99. 4,258,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.98 and a 200-day moving average of $427.56. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

