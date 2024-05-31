NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Ferrari makes up approximately 1.7% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $411.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,280. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $283.20 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.07.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.