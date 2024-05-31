Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $631.0 million-$633.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.8 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.81.

OKTA stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

