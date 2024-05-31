Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 2,228 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,778,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.54 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

