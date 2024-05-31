Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 2,267 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

