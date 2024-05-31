Olympiad Research LP Cuts Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23,152.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

RDFN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

