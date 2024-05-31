Olympiad Research LP Invests $129,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.69 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

