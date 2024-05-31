Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDYN. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $4,614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,745,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,294,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,745,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,294,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $849,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.60 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.59 million, a P/E ratio of 320.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

