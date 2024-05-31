Olympiad Research LP Sells 16,069 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 126,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LILAK. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $747,231.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.94 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

