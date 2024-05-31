Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

