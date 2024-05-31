Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Opera stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 473,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRA shares. TheStreet raised Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Opera by 103.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Opera by 248.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

