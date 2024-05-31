Oppenheimer Increases Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $152.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.58. 194,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

