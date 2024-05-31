Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Parnassus Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191,342 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 3.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Oracle worth $1,539,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

