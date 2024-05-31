Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $104.97 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010923 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,319.42 or 1.00019184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012145 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00115776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10567704 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $13,356,719.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

