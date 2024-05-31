Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. 58,168,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,378,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $312.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

