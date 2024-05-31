Otter Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of V stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.48. 8,909,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
