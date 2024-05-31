Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,644 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.8% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after buying an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after buying an additional 327,641 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,663,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 261,523 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 108,799 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NEP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,567. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.