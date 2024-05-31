Otter Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RH by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.93. 732,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,984. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.54. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $273.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

