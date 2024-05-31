Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,205 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 7.0 %

OWL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,421,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,350. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

