OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE OUT opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. FMR LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,543,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,752 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,273,878 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at $12,117,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

