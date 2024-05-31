Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.27 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $6,084.94 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,599.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.00679509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00122734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00211532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00091299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,110,041 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

