Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after buying an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CALF stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 1,376,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.71.

Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

