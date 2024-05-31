Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAFG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.36. 3,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.