Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 8,144,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 59,744,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

