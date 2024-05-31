Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.23. 1,836,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,734. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.25 and a 200 day moving average of $301.48.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

