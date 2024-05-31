Park National (NYSE:PRK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $137.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Park National has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $144.01.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park National will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Park National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

