Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 58,989 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.41% of AutoZone worth $629,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZO traded down $17.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,755.55. 55,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,978.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,830.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

