Parnassus Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,574,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 4,129,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

