Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 1.19% of Waste Management worth $859,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 71.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $207.83. The company had a trading volume of 878,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,086. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

